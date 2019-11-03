New Delhi: HCP Design, the Ahmedabad-based architecture and design firm, which has been hired to design the national capital’s Central Vista (Rajpath), has also proposed relocating the Prime Minister’s official residence from the current 7, Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM) to Dalhousie Road Hutments, south of the Raisina Hills where the Rashtrapati Bhavan, too, is located.

The proposal to relocate the Prime Minister’s official residence is a part of the firm’s proposed master plan to revamp the Rajpath, construction of a new Parliament building and Central Secretariat.

However, according to officials in the Urban Affairs Ministry, any final decision on the proposal to relocate the Prime Minister’s official residence as well as the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), will only be taken after careful consideration of all aspects.

“Thus far, we have only completed the first part of the overall development plan, which was the selection of the firm. The government, Lok Sabha speaker and other functionaries will be consulted before finalising the entire design and architecture proposals, particularly those regarding the new Parliament and office buildings. It’s an issue of national importance and therefore will go through several rounds of scrutiny,” reports quoted a senior Urban Affairs Ministry official as saying.

The revamp is being carried out by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) under the Urban Affairs Ministry. It is a part of the central government’s to modernise the central administrative district, within the capital, by August 2022, when India will celebrate its 75th anniversary of independence from British rule. The whole project, however, has a deadline of March, 2024, whihc is just two months before the next general elections. It will be executed at a cost of around Rs 10,000 crore.

The 7, LKM, which was earlier called the 7, Race Course Road (RCR), comprises five bungalows in Lutyens’ Delhi. It got its current name in September 2016.