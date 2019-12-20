New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday responded to Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir’s remark over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), calling the matter ‘completely internal’ to India and asking him not to comment on ‘internal developments in India.’

Speaking on the Act, the Malaysian Prime Minister had said, “I’m sorry to see that a secular state like India is now taking steps to deprive Muslims of their citizenship. If we do that here, there will be chaos, instability and everyone will have to suffer.”

Responding to the Prime Minister, the MEA, in a statement, said, “According to media reports, Malaysia’s PM has yet again remarked on a matter that is entirely internal to India. The CAA provides for citizenship through naturalization to be fast-tracked for non-citizens who are persecuted minorities from three countries.”

“The CAA doesn’t impact the status of any Indian citizen or deprive any Indian of any faith of her/his citizenship. The Malaysian PM’s remark is factually inaccurate. We call upon Malaysia to refrain from commenting on internal developments in India without the right understanding of facts,” the MEA added in its statement.

The CAA, which grants Indian citizenship to religious minorities (except Muslims) from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, has triggered violent protests across the country especially in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

This is not the first time that the Malaysian Prime Minister has antagonised India. It is one of the three countries to have supported Pakistan’s stand against India over the abrogation of Article 370, the other two being China and Turkey.