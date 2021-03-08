New Delhi: Reacting strongly to the controversy over a ruling during the bail hearing in a rape case, Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde on Monday asserted that the remarks were misreported. Denying asking rapists to marry survivors in ruling, Bobde said that this court has always have given the largest respect to women. Also Read - SA Bobde Retirement: For First Time in 5 Years, CJI May Demit Office Without Successor. Here's Why

"Even in that hearing, we never gave a suggestion that you should marry. We had asked, are you going to marry", Live Law quoted the CJI as saying.

This comes days after two judgments made by the apex court stoked huge controversy. Notably, both the observations were made by the bench headed by CJI Bobde.