Hyderabad: At this time of coronavirus crisis, Remdesivir drug continues to be out of stock at many places including Dr. Reddy's Laboratories. Issuing a statement, the laboratory said that it has run out of stock of Remdesivir whose demand has surged in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic.

"Dr Reddy's website https://readytofightcovid.in for Remdesivir stock movement through distribution channel. Currently we are out of stock for Remdesivir. We will regularly update the website as we get new batches of stocks," the company had earlier said in a tweet.

Issuing a statement on April 14, the company said it was making every effort to ensure Remdesivir under the brand name Redyx reaches as many patients in India as possible.

“We are ramping up production… also reduced MRP by 50% so that price is not a barrier to access,” it had said earlier.

Notably, Dr. Reddy’s is among the companies in India that have licensing agreements with US firm Gilead Sciences to make Remdesivir. In the wake of thr rising cases of coronavirus in the country, the Remdesivir drug is in high demand in India.