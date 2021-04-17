New Delhi: In a big relief, pharmaceutical companies have reduced the price of Remdesivir injection by Rs 2,000 following the government’s intervention. This step was taken by the government to enhance the availability and affordability of Remdesivir injection. Notably, the antiviral drug is used in the treatment of COVID-19. The anti-viral drug will now be sold for as less as Rs 899. Drug companies like Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Cipla have cut the prices of their respective brands of remdesivir injection (100 mg/vial). Check new prices below: Also Read - Delhi Facing Shortage of Oxygen, Remdesivir & ICU Beds: Kejriwal as City Registers 24k Covid Cases in 24 Hours

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Sadananda Gowda hailed the decision taken by the drug companies. In a tweet, he said: “In a huge relief to people in this crucial time, after govt’s intervention, the price of #Remdesivir is now reduced! I am grateful to pharma companies for standing along with PM @narendramodi”s fight againt #Covid.”

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya also tweeted, “Due to the government”s intervention, the price of #Remdesivir Injection is now reduced! I am thankful to pharmaceutical companies for joining hands with the Government to fight against COVID-19 Pandemic”.

According to the details shared by the NPPA, Cadila Healthcare has reduced the price of its REMDAC (Remdesivir 100 mg) injection to Rs 899 from Rs 2,800 earlier. Similarly, Syngene International has cut the price of its brand RemWin to Rs 2,450 from Rs 3,950 earlier.

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has cut the price of REDYX, which used to cost Rs 5,400 earlier to Rs 2,700 now. Similarly, Cipla has reduced MRP of its CIPREMI brand to Rs 3,000 from Rs 4,000 earlier. Mylan has also reduced the price of its brand from Rs 4,800 to Rs 3,400.

Similarly, Jubilant Generics has cut the price of its remdesivir brand to Rs 3,400 from Rs 4,700 earlier. Hetero Healthcare has also cut the price of its brand COVIFOR from Rs 5,400 to Rs 3,490 now.

(With agency inputs)