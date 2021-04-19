New Delhi: Remdesivir is not a magic bullet and it cannot decrease the mortality rate, said AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, amid mass hysteria for the life-saving drug across India as many states reported a shortage. “It’s important to understand that Remdesivir is not a magic bullet and is not a drug that decreases mortality. We may use it as we don’t have an antiviral drug (yet). Also Read - Sameera Reddy, Husband Akshai Test COVID-19 Positive After Her Two Kids Contract Virus, Says 'Be Aware of Second Wave'

"It is of no use if given early to asymptomatic individuals or those with mild symptoms. Also of no use, if given late," he asserted.

Speaking on how India's COVID-19 management has changed, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said, "In the last one year of COVID management, we have learnt that two things are most important – drugs and timing of drugs. If you give them (COVID-19 drugs) too early or late, it would cause harm. Giving a cocktail of drugs on Day 1 can kill your patient and would be more harmful."

“Recovery trials showed that steroids will benefit but it’s also important to know when they’re given. If given early before your saturation (O2) falls, it has harmful effects. COVID patients who got steroids early had higher mortality than those who didn’t,” the AIIMS Director added.

On the other hand, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul dismissed reports that claimed the second wave is affecting the youth and said there was no excess in the rate at which young people tested positive for coronavirus this year.

Notably, the Delhi government has set up two control rooms for monitoring and managing the supply of “COVID-19 management drugs”, amid a tsunami of coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Delhi had Sunday recorded its biggest daily jump in COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent — meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.

Meanwhile, India logged a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 cases. The cumulative positive caseload has crossed 1.50-crore mark today, while active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry stated this morning.