Solapur: At this time of coronavirus pandemic, acute shortage of COVID vaccines and Remdesivir injections have been reported in a number of cities of the country. In many cities, people killed themselves after not getting the Remdesivir injections right on time, while in other places, police have arrested traders for black-marketing these injections.

One such incident was reported in Maharashtra's Solapur where a man, who was a journalist by profession, died by suicide on Thursday after he failed to get Remdesivir injections. Identified as Prakash Jadhav, the man ended his life by cutting his wrist at his residence. He was living in Sushil Nagar area of Solapur city.

As per reports his father was diagnosed with coronavirus and his brother too tested positive for the virus and his mother is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Jadhav made several rounds to get Remdesivir injections for his family members. He, however, failed to acquire one and died by suicide while being quarantined at home. Even though the eason behind his death is still not yet known, it is, however, speculated that he was allegedly depressed and ended his life for this reason.

On the other hand, the Kanpur unit of Special Task Force (STF), on Thursday, arrested three persons with 265 Remdesivir injections meant for black marketing. These injections are sold at a high price of over Rs 4,000-5,000 per injection in the black market.

The STF officials nabbed three people with 265 Remdesivir vials on Thursday from Kidwai Nagar crossing. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the recovered vials are original or fake.

Maharashtra: Crime Branch of Mumbai Police recovered 272 Remdesivir injections that were kept at a shop in Andheri for black marketing. Two persons have been arrested. — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2021

In another incident, a medical shop owner and two others were arrested on Thursday by the Madhya Pradesh police’s Special Task Force (STF) for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir injections used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The arrested persons were identified as Rajesh Patidar, Gyaneshwar Baraskar and Anurag Singh Sisodia, STF Indore unit’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Khatri said.

The maximum sale price was not printed on them, but they were trying to sell each injection at Rs 20,000, the SP said.