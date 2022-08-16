Delhi: One of the eminent leaders of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the former Prime Minister of India and a great statesman. Under his reign India grew leaps and bounds. A member of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), he was elected to position in 1996 and 1999 and was the first non Congress Prime Minister. He was not just a political leader but was also a great poet, orator, and the recipient of India’s highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna. India lost a gem when Vajpayye passed away on August 16, 2018.Also Read - Maharashtra cabinet: CM Eknath Shinde Keeps Urban Development; Devendra Fadnavis Gets Home, Finance
Vajpayye was born into a Brahmin family on December 25 in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. He had received this honour on his birthday, that was later declared as Good Governance Day by present Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - BJP Takes Swipe At Pandit Nehru In New Video On Partition, Congress Hits Back
Remembering the statesman on his death anniversary, let us look back at some of his profound quotes. Also Read - Airfare Caps Imposed on Airlines To be Removed from This Date | Deets Inside
- I dream of an India that is prosperous, strong and caring. An India, that regains a place of honor in the comity of great nations.
- You can change friends but not neighbours.
- No guns but only brotherhood can resolve the problems
- Victory and defeat are a part of life, which are to be viewed with equanimity
- Sarkarein aayengi, jayengi; partiyan banengi bigadengi Magar ye desh rehna chaiye. (Governments will come and go; political parties will be made and broken but thi nation must remain)
- Our aim may be as high as the endless sky, but we should have a resolve in our minds to walk ahead, hand-in-hand, for victory will be ours.
- Freedom is incomplete without social justice
- We are unnecessarily wasting our precious resources in wars… if we must wage war, we have to do it on unemployment, disease, poverty, and backwardness.
- If India is not secular, then India is not India at all.
- It is easy to win elections by raising slogan of “garibi hatao” but slogans do not remove poverty.