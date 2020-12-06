New Delhi: December 6 marks the death anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, who passed away on this day in 1956 in his sleep. People across the world celebrate him and pay their tributes to the first Law Minister of Independent India. Interestingly, towards the final years, Ambedkar discarded Hinduism and started practising Buddhism. To celebrate his contributions to the country, today is observed the Mahaparinirvana Diwas. Also Read - 'Not Right to Say All Are Hindus,' Athawale Slams Mohan Bhagwat Over '130 Crore People Are Hindu’ Remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to Ambedkar on Twitter and said, “Remembering the great Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation.” Also Read - Constitution Day 2019: 'Constitution Unites Us, Our Actions Will Make India Even Stronger,' Says PM Modi in Parliament

What is Parinirvana? Why is December 6 celebrated as Mahaparinirvana Diwas?

Parinirvana, derived from the Sanskrit word meaning the freedom after death, is one of the major principles as well as goals of Buddhism. As per the Buddhist text Mahaparinibbana Sutta, the original Mahaparinirvana is considered the death of Lord Buddha at the age of 80.

However, in view of Ambedkar’s contributions towards the country’s polity and Dalit activism, Ambedkar was seen as a godly figure by many. Born into the Mahar caste, which was considered untouchable, he converted to Buddhism on October 14, 1956, in Nagpur along with 500,000 supporters after studying the religion for years.

Why did Ambedkar convert to Buddhism?

Ambedkar’s conversion to Buddhism came in view of a total rejection of the bias against lower castes in Hinduism.

“So long as we remain in a religion, which teaches a man to treat another man like a leper, the sense of discrimination on account of caste, which is deeply rooted in our minds, can not go. For annihilating caste and untouchables, change of religion is the only antidote,” he had given his reason.

Notably, Ambedkar is the only Indian leader whose statue is attached to Karl Marx in the London Museum. He was also posthumously conferred with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award in 1990.