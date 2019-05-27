New Delhi: In memory of the onset of the Kargil War, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday, May 25, tweeted out pictures of MiG-27ML, MiG-23BN and MiG 29 fighter jets that commenced the air ops for the Kargil War.

The IAF shared images of the MiG-23BN equipped with ammunition, the ready to fly MiG-27ML, and the MiG-29 that gave cover to the strike aircraft. Apart from these, there was also MiG-21 which is the same fighter jet that brought down Pakistan’s F-16 Falcon during the Balakot airstrike.

The first tweet read “ # RememberingKargil # OpSafedSagar Morning of 26 May 1999: IAF commenced air ops by attacking enemy positions & supply lines. First strike was launched at 0630hrs by MiG-21, MiG-27ML & MiG-23BN fighters.” The follow-up tweet read, “Mig-29 on Combat Air Patrol provided Air Defence cover to strike aircraft. Post strike, Canberra carried out recce to assess the damage inflicted on the enemy.”

Mig-29 on Combat Air Patrol provided Air Defence cover to strike aircraft. Post strike, Canberra carried out recce to assess the damage inflicted on the enemy.

In May of 1999, India received intelligence reports about infiltrators across the Pakistan border trying to enter into Kargil and occupying it. As soon as they knew it was the Pakistani army, the Indian Army launched Operation Vijay – the beginning of the Kargil War.

At the same time, the IAF launched Operation Safed Sagar that was crucial to India’s victory in the war. At 6:30 am on May 26 1999, the IAF launched its first strike on the Pakistani posts.

This is the 20th year of the Kargil War, one of India’s fiercest wars, that is etched with memories of the brave sacrifices made by the Indian soldiers. Kargil Vijay Divas is celebrated on July 26 every year. However, operations began by the first week of May.

