Pune: A statue displaying the friendship between 'the common man', immortalised by late legendary cartoonist RK Laxman and police was unveiled on the premises of the Centre for Police Research (CPR) here, by Director General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal on Friday.

Laxman, who passed away in 2015, was best known for his creation The Common Man, for his daily cartoon strip, "You Said It" in the leading daily The Times of India, which started in 1951. From Salman Khan's hit-and-run-case to Indira Gandhi's post Emergency bypolls win, Democracy or the Shiv Sena-BJP relationship – RK Laxman had doodled about everything via his cartoons.

Meanwhile, speaking on the sidelines of the event, DGP Jaiswal emphasised on the importance of fitness among police personnel. "The novel coronavirus claimed lives of 295 police personnel. This brings the issue of police personnel's health to the fore", said the DGP.

R K Laxman’s daughter-in-law Usha Laxman was also present at the event.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal also launched three books, penned by former DGP Vasant Saraf (retired), former special inspector general of police Prakash Mutyal (retired) and senior lawyer and Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray.

He also inaugurated the ‘Police Vastu Sangrahalay’, an exhibition of various items such as weapons, replicas of police vehicles, transport used by the police department over the years.