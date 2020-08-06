New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remembered senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary and recalled how she served India selflessly and provided an articulate voice for the country at the world stage. Also Read - 'Abrogation of Article 370 India's Internal Matter, Other Nations Have no Business,' Says Venkaiah Naidu

Sharing a video of the prayer meeting last year, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Remembering Sushma Ji on her first Punya Tithi. Her untimely and unfortunate demise left many saddened. She served India selflessly and was an articulate voice for India at the world stage."

Remembering Sushma Ji on her first Punya Tithi. Her untimely and unfortunate demise left many saddened. She served India selflessly and was an articulate voice for India at the world stage. Here is what I had spoken at a prayer meet in her memory. https://t.co/nHIXCw469P — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2020

On August 6 last year, former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj died of cardiac arrest at the age of 67.

Hours before her death, Swaraj praised Modi government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, that took place on August 5, 2019.

In the video, PM Modi shared the remarks he had made at a prayer meeting organised in Swaraj’s memory last year.

Referring to Swaraj’s prompt response to Indians facing problems abroad, he had said she transformed the Ministry of External Affairs.

It used to be bound to protocol but she transformed it and made it oriented to people’s call, he said.

Various Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, as well as Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who considered her as his sister, also paid tributes to Swaraj.

A passionate nationalist, Swaraj is remembered for her high-profile portfolio, witty tweets and how she always stayed connected with the commoners.