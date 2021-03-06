New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) has asked the Centre to remove photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Coronavirus vaccine receipts in states that have assembly elections due in April-May. Notably, five states/one union territory– West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, Kerala & Tamil Nadu–are headed for the assembly elections in the coming months. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: India Reports 18,327 New COVID19 Cases in Last 24 Hours

As per a report by Indian Express, the EC wrote to Health Ministry reiterating that the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in the aforementioned states while directing them against promotion of any party in power through government means. Also Read - Assam Elections 2021: BJP Releases List of 70 Candidates; Fields Sonowal From Majuli, Himanta From Jalukbari