New Delhi: As Amit Shah took charge as the country’s Home Minister on Saturday, Priyank Kharge, Karnataka Minister and son of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge suggested renaming the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as “Ministry of Providing Clean Chits”.

“Now that we have a new Home Minister, I think it is better to rename the Ministry of Home Affairs as Ministry of Providing Clean Chits,” Priyank tweeted. (Also Read: What Awaits Amit Shah in the Home Ministry and What Awaits the Nation)

Reacting sharply to Priyank’s comments, Bharatiya Janata Party leader BS Yeddyurappa said,”Because of Priyank Kharge, Mallikarjun Kharge lost over 1 Lakh votes. He’s speaking nonsense without any base. I condemn the statement.”

Earlier in the day, he was received at the North Block office of the home ministry by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials. The home minister is also holding a meeting with the officials to familiarise with the issues concerning the ministry, an official said. Two newly appointed Ministers of state for home – G K Reddy and Nityananda Rai – also took charge Saturday.

Shah, the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president makes his debut at the Centre being given the crucial Home Ministry, a portfolio he has handled as a state minister in Gujarat under the then CM Modi. Shah has succeeded Rajnath Singh, who is the new Defence Minister in Modi sarkar.