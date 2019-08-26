New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir, East Delhi BJP MP and former India cricketer wrote to Lt Governor Anil Baijal urging him to rename the Yamuna Sports Complex after former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on August 24 following a prolonged illness. Gambhir wrote to Baijal on August 24, proposing to rename the sprawling complex in his constituency after the late BJP leader in recognition of his contribution towards nation-building and his love for cricket.

“I am writing this letter to propose to your good self to rename Yamuna Sports Complex situated in my Lok Sabha constituency of East Delhi in the name of an eminent lawyer, our great leader and former finance minister, later Arun Jaitley ji,” Gambhir letter to the Lt Governor read.

The former Indian cricketer stated it will be a ‘humble gesture’ and tribute to Jaitley’s contribution and ‘incredible’ legacy. Gambhir, who joined the BJP before the Lok Sabha polls and won the East Delhi seat with a huge margin, was considered close to Jaitley.

Terming him a ‘father figure’, Gambhir, in his condolence message had said, “A father teaches u to speak but a father figure teaches u to talk. A father teaches u to walk but a father figure teaches u to march on. A father gives u a name but a father figure gives u an identity. A part of me is gone with my Father Figure Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. RIP Sir.”