New Delhi: The first drive-through COVID-19 vaccination facility in Delhi, which opened with much fanfare two weeks ago, is being shut down as the Centre's price cap for vaccines has made operations unviable, officials said on Friday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the drive-through vaccination centre at Vegas Mall in Dwarka on May 26. The drive-through vaccination facility was an initiative by the Delhi government and Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital.

A vaccine shot at the drive-through facility cost Rs 1,400.

On June 8, the central government set the maximum price private hospitals can charge for the three COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the country — Covishield Rs 780 per dose, Covaxin Rs 1,410 and Sputnik V Rs 1,145.

“Delhi’s First Drive-Thru, a highly safe, convenient way for public, which we ran non-stop for 15 days, we have decided to stop now, owing to new vaccination pricing, as running it has become non-viable now,” Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital said in a statement.

In a letter to all states and union territories on June 8, the Union health ministry had suggested that strict action be taken against private vaccination centres overcharging for vaccines.

