New Delhi: Renowned Indian astrologer Bejan Daruwalla on Friday passed away at the age of 89 due to coronavirus infection. He was put on a ventilator last week in a private hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, after developing breathing difficulties.

On Saturday, reports claimed that he had contracted coronavirus and was suffering from lung infection. His son and astrologer Nastur had squashed the rumours till Sunday afternoon and said that he had been a patient of pneumonia for a while. He was tested COVID-19 positive on May 22.

Daruwalla had been a well-known astrologer in the United States also and was known for combining the principle techniques of Vedic astrology, Numerology, Palmistry, I-Ching, Tarot, Kabalah and even Western astrological techniques for his predictions.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani paid his condolences and wrote, “Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti.”