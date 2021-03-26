New Delhi: Renowned journalist and writer Anil Dharker died after a prolonged cardiac illness on Friday. Notably, Dharker was the Founder and Director of Literature Live! which organises literary evenings throughout the year across Mumbai. Last year, the 11th edition of the literary festival was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dharker was the editor of some popular publications such as Mid-day, The Independent. Besides, he used to write columns for English dailies The Times of India, The Economic Times, The Hindu.

Tributes Pour in

Expressing grief over Dharker’s demise, columnist Bachi Karkari tweeted: “Extremely saddened by the passing of the many talented Anil Dharker. I can safely say no other Indian Litfest curator had his deep, emotional commitment or drive. Knew him for well nigh 50 years. Flourish as much up there, dear Anil.”

Goodbye dearest Anil. An elegant mind, a stylish writer, and a loyal friend. You will be missed by all those whose lives you touched. RIP

⁦@anildharker⁩ pic.twitter.com/Xu2OaDWiz5 — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) March 26, 2021

“Goodbye, dearest Anil. An elegant mind, a stylish writer, and a loyal friend. You will be missed by all those whose lives you touched. RIP”, columnist and novelist Shobhaa De tweeted.

Saddened to hear about @anildharker passing away. Will miss and cherish the discussions we had about life . A stimulating mind, nurturer of literature and art who thrived on ideas. — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) March 26, 2021

Bollywood lyricist, Prasoon Joshi tweeted, “Saddened to hear about Anil Dharker passing away. Will miss and cherish the discussions we had about life. A stimulating mind, nurturer of literature and art who thrived on ideas.”