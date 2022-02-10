New Delhi: There have been many instances of political parties and leaders not paying their dues on time and it’s not something new. This time however, it has come to the fore that rent of several properties occupied by Congress leaders, including the official residence of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, has not been paid. In reply to an RTI filed by activist Sujit Patel, it has been revealed that rent of several of these properties is pending, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - With Both BJP and Congress Eyeing To Bridge The Narrow Gap, Can NPP Hold Its Uripork Fort?

The RTI reply by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development states that there has been pending rent against Congress party headquarters on Akbar Road of ₹ 12,69,902 and the last time that the rent was paid was in December 2012. Similarly, for Sonia Gandhi’s residence on 10 Janpath Road, there is a pending rent of ₹ 4,610 and the last rent received was in September 2020. Also Read - Priyanka Gandhi Promises 12 Lakh Jobs, Reduction in Electricity Bills, 40% Reservation For Women in UP | Key Points

Bungalow No. C-ll/109 in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi occupied by Vincent George, personal secretary to Sonia Gandhi shows pending rent dues of ₹ 5,07,911, to which the last time rent was paid was in August 2013. Also Read - Whether It's A Bikini, or Ghoonghat...: Priyanka Gandhi Invokes Constitution to Defend Hijab-Wearing Students

Eviction notice sent to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

As per the housing rules, which allow accommodation to national and state political parties, every party is given three years’ time to construct their own office following which the government bungalow will have to be vacated.

The Congress was allotted land in June 2010 on 9-A Rouse Avenue to build a party office. The Congress party was required to vacate the Akbar Road office and a couple of more bungalows by 2013 however the grand old party has taken multiple extensions so far. In July 2020, the government had sent an eviction notice to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her Lodhi Road accommodation within a month’s time.

BJP’s Tajinder Bagga takes potshots at Sonia Gandhi

Taking a dig at Sonia Gandhi, BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga alleged that she is not able to pay rent because she can’t do scams. “Sonia Gandhi ji not able to pay her rent after losing elections. It is obvious because she can’t do scams now but political differences aside I want to help her as a human being. I launched a campaign #SoniaGandhiReliefFund and sent ₹ 10 to her account, I request everyone to help her,” he said in a tweet. Bagga also shared a screenshot of money transferred by him to the account of the Congress interim chief.

(With inputs from ANI)