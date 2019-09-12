New Delhi: India on Thursday lambasted Pakistan over its attempt to ‘polarise and politicise the Kashmir issue’ at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). Addressing reporters, Raveesh Kumar, Ministry of External Affairs spokersperson said, “Pakistan’s attempt to polarise and politicize the Kashmir issue at the UNHRC has been rejected.”

“At UNHRC, our delegation put forth our stand. We responded to Pakistan’s lies & distorted statement. Global community is aware of Pakistan’s role in aiding terrorist infrastructure in their country. They need to understand repeating a lie doesn’t turn it into gospel truth, which came out during session”, said Kumar.

Upping the ante, Kumar further stated, “Quite audacious on part of Pakistan, which is the epicenter of terrorism to pretend to speak on behalf of global community on human rights.”

On being asked about Pakistan foreign ministry’s decision to not provide second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, Kumar asserted that India will ask Islamabad to fully implement the judgment of International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“We will keep trying that judgement of ICJ is fully implemented. We would like to remain in touch with the Pakistani side through diplomatic channels,” said Raveesh Kumar, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, Mohammad Faisal , Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson had said that it will not grant India the second consular access to meet Jadhav. “There is no other meeting. There would be no second consular access to Jadhav”, Faisal had said responding to a question in a weekly presser.