New Delhi: In midst of reports emerging of a widening rift between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, a state Congress MLA on Wednesday called for a change in state leadership and urged party higherups to make Pilot the CM instead.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Todabhim MLA Prithviraj Meena said, “Sachin Pilot CM banna chaiye, uski wajah se bahumat aayatha. Unka (Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot ) prabhav nahi raha ab. Jat naraz, Gurjar naraz, vote dega kaun? Yuva aadmi CM banta hai kuch karta hai. (Sachin Pilot should be the chief minister, we got votes because of him only. There isn’t much support for Gehlot on the ground… When a young person becomes a leader, he does something)

He added that the chief minister should bear the responsibility of the Lok Sabha debacle that the Congress party scripted in Rajasthan. The Grand Old Party, despite being in power in the state failed to bag any of 25 Lok Sabha seats this General election.

“A chief minister is responsible for an election defeat when the party is in power and when it is in the opposition, the responsibility lies with the party president,” Meena told reporters at the party office here.

The MLA, however then added that it was his individual opinion that Sachin Pilot should be made the CM.

On Tuesday, Meena had expressed displeasure over Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s remarks in a TV interview that his deputy and state Congress chief Sachin Pilot should take responsibility for his son Vaibhav Gehlot’s defeat from Jodhpur, suggesting that it was against the interest of the party.

Of the 25 in the state, the BJP won 24 and its alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won one in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

With inputs from agencies