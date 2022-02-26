Faridabad: A day after a Class 10th student of a top private school in Faridabad has died by suicide, leaving behind a heart-wrenching note wherein he has accused the school headmistress and other children of bullying him, his mother has come forward with allegations of harassment against the school administration. The 15-year-old, who suffered from dyslexia (a learning disorder), ended his life by jumping off the 15th floor of his apartment in Haryana’s Greater Faridabad. The incident took place on Thursday night when the boy was alone in his house. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment in a hospital.Also Read - 5 Mind Blowing One-Day Road Trips From Delhi For a Quick Weekend Getaway

Aarti Malhotra, mother of the deceased boy on Saturday told news agency ANI that she had raised the issue of harassment and bullying of her son by some students with school administration, but nothing was done about it. Also Read - Stuck in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Haryana Student Narrates Ordeal To India.com

“I reported everything to concerned teachers, gave names of students (who harassed the deceased) to Principal. Authorities assured us of action but nothing was done and school started blaming my son for taking undue advantage of his disorder,” said Malhotra. Also Read - 'You Are The Best Mom...I'm Sorry': Faridabad Class X Student Dies By Suicide Alleging Bullying At School

She added that on complaining, teachers in school harassed her as well. “I was threatened blatantly by the school that they will not be keeping my son in the school from next year onwards,” said Malhotra.

Calling for justice for her son, the bereaved mother called for school authorities to take responsibility for the incident. “My son should get justice. Senior authorities and Delhi Public School (DPS) society should take the responsibility that they are admitting students without their background check just for the sake of earning money,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police has lodged an FIR in the matter and the probe is underway. Speaking to reporters on Friday, SHO Arjun Dhundhara of the BPTP police station, where the FIR was lodged said that the boy had been undergoing professional counseling in Delhi for it. Based on the mother’s complaint, police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against the headmistress and school management. “In her complaint, the boy’s mother, who used to teach in the same school alleged that her son had told her nearly a year ago that other students used to call him homosexual”, the SHO said.

Police have also recovered a suicide note where the boy has sought forgiveness from his mother saying, “You did everything possible but I didn’t come out stronger”. The incident has left the family distraught and raised serious questions about one of the top private schools in Faridabad.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM

Email-based counseling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat-based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)