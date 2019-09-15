New Delhi: Days after the Lok Sabha Housing Committee, headed by BJP MP CR Patil, directed 200 former MPs to vacate their official bungalows, reports have emerged that over 80 of them are yet to do so.

Reports state that since the committee’s order, most of the former MPs vacated their official bungalows in Lutyens’ Delhi, but 82 others are yet to comply with its instructions. As such, the government is said to be contemplating acting against these former MPs under the Public (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act and ensure their speedy eviction.

The committee’s August 19 order came after it came to light that few newly-elected MPs, who won in the Lok Sabha election earlier this year, were forced to stay at temporary accommodation as some of the former MPs had not vacated their official bungalows. In its order, the committee had given them a week’s notice to leave their facilities and get their power, water and cooking gas connections disconnected in three days.

The committee’s order, however, was objected to by the Opposition, with Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma calling the ‘Prime Minister’s diktat’ to vacate the bungalows in seven days, ‘harsh’, ‘arbitrary’ and ‘discriminatory.’

Prime Minister! your diktat to Former MP's to vacate accommodation in 7 days is harsh, Arbitrary and discriminatory. Former MP's get a pension less than peons. Secretaries to to the Govt retain accommodation for six months. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) August 19, 2019

Interestingly, a list of vacant bungalows for MPs, which was circulated by the Lok Sabha Secretariat in June, featured Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 12, Tughlaq Lane official residence, on it

President Ram Nath Kovind, on May 25, had dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was re-elected for a second term, two days earlier.