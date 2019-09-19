New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) is likely to announce dates for Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra any time now. However, poll dates for Jharkhand, which, too, is, scheduled to go to polls later this year, will not be announced with those for the other two states.

This is because, reportedly, the EC feels that the situation to conduct Assembly polls in Jharkhand is completely different from that in Haryana and Maharashtra. Besides, there is more than enough time, i.e three months, for the present term of the Jharkhand Assembly to expire. The last date to constitute the new Jharkhand Assembly is January 5.

The development comes just days after the EC held a meeting to discuss Assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra. An EC team, currently, is in the western state to take stock of the situation there. The development also comes on a day, on which, in a major setback to the Congress, its former Jharkhand unit chief Ajoy Kumar, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra are all states with BJP Chief Ministers. While in the former two the saffron party won by a majority of its own in 2014, in the latter, it emerged as the single-largest party but couldn’t cross the majority mark. It later joined hands with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally Shiv Sena to form government in Maharashtra.