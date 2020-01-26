New Delhi: With Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro in attendance as the chief guest, India on Sunday celebrated its 71st Republic Day. The ceremony commenced with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tributes to martyrs at the National War Memorial instead of the Amar Jawan Jyoti. He (PM) was accompanied by CDS General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhaduria.

Later, the grand parade began at Rajpath with armed forces taking the centre-stage. This year’s parade was led by the Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area.

The main highlights of the parade was a contingent of women bikers, performing daredevil stunts. It was led by Inspector Seema Nag. Nag was seen saluting while standing atop a moving motorcycle.

India also showcased its military might with advanced weaponary system by displaying anti-Satellite Weapons (ASAT) from Mission Shakti, the Dhanush artillery, the newly-inducted Chinook heavy lift and Apache attack choppers for the first time. Besides, Tri-service Formation, ‘Arrowhead’ formation, Trishul formation also grabbed attention at the parade.

Later, the 22 tableaux — 16 from states, UTs and 6 from ministries and department held a spectacular display of culture at the 90-minute parade, which began with a traditional gun salute. While Jammu and Kashmir, participated in the parade for the first time, tableau ideas of several states states, such as Bihar, Bengal, Kerala and Maharashtra were rejected by the government.