New Delhi: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday arrived in Delhi, two days ahead of the 71st Republic Day celebrations for which he is the chief guest. The 64-year-old, who will become the third Brazilian President to witness the grand Republic Day parade as its chief guest, is on his first visit to India.

Delhi: President of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro arrives at Delhi airport. He is on a 4-day visit to India. He is the Chief Guest of #RepublicDay Parade 2020. pic.twitter.com/mpngbUxVav — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020

The other two Brazilian Presidents to have attended the Republic Day parade as its chief guest were Fernando Henrique Cardoso in 1996 and Luiz Inacio ‘Lula’ da Silva eight years later.

During the four day visit, which will conclude on January 28, he will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind, with both meetings scheduled to take place tomorrow. He was invited to be the chief guest by PM Modi during their meet at last year’s BRICS summit which was hosted by Brazil.

Bolsonaro was received at Palam Airport by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. For this trip, he is accompanied by eight ministers, four members of the Brazilian Parliament, some senior officials and a large business delegation.

He is also the first chief guest for what will be the Narendra Modi government’s first Republic Day parade in its second term. Prime Minister Modi’s first Republic Day chief guest was then-US President Barack Obama in 2015, who was followed by then-French President Francois Hollande the next year. In 2017, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) served as the chief guest, while the next year saw heads of 10 ASEAN states witness the parade as its chief guests.

Last year, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the parade as its chief guest after US President Donald Trump turned down the offer. Trump, in fact, is all set to make his maiden state visit to India next month.