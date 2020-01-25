New Delhi: The nation will on Sunday observe its 71st Republic Day, the chief attraction of which, like every year, will be the grand Republic Day parade. The parade, which goes on for three hours, takes place at Rajpath in the national capital, marching all the way from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, via Rajpath.

On display during the parade are latest weapons of the Indian Armed Forces, as well as tableaus of different states. Tableaus of different states, too, participate in the parade, displaying the culture and tradition of the respective states. A total of 22 tableaus will participate in this year’s parade, notwithstanding controversy surrounding the issue.

The chief guest of this year’s parade is Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who arrived yesterday on a four-day visit, also his first to India.

Those who want to watch the parade can watch it at Rajpath. Besides this, news channels, too, broadcast the parade live. However, there is another option to watch the parade: through live streaming. The parade will be live-streamed on official YouTube channels of Doordarshan as well as Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Doordarshan, which has been telecasting the parade since the sixties, will tomorrow broadcast the parade for an eighth consecutive year. Click here to watch live-streaming of the parade on Doordarshan’s YouTube channel.

Click here to watch live-streaming of the parade on PIB’s YouTube channel.

The 71st Republic Day celebrations with the unfurling of the national flag by President Ram Nath Kovind. Security has been beefed in the national capital to ensure an incident-free celebration of the big day.