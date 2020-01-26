New Delhi: As India celebrated 71st Republic Day 2020, New Delhi on Sunday gifted 30 ambulances and six buses to Nepal. These services will be used in various hospitals, non-profit charitable organisations and educational institutions in Nepal. As part of the tradition, India every year gifts ambulances and buses to the friendly neighbouring country.

In Nepal, the Republic Day was celebrated at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Sunday with fanfare. Charge d’ Affaires Ajay Kumar began the celebration by hoisting of the Indian national flag and then read out the message of President Ram Nath Kovind for the occasion.

Reaffirming India’s commitment to partner with the country, New Delhi gifted the ambulance and buses to Nepal in its journey towards socio-economic development.

“The Embassy also gifted 30 ambulances and 06 buses to various hospitals, non-profit charitable organizations and educational institutions of Nepal thereby reaffirming Government of India’s commitment to partner with Nepal in its journey towards socio-economic development,” Indian Embassy said in a statement.

Till date, the Indian government has gifted 782 ambulances and 154 buses to Nepal and these services have been used in various hospitals, non-profit charitable organizations and educational institutions of 77 districts in Nepal, expanding healthcare access for thousands of Nepali people and serving to the educational needs of the thousands of students.

Apart from gifting ambulances and buses, Kumar felicitated a veer nari (widow of army personnel), eight widows and five next of kins of deceased soldiers by disbursing their dues worth 5.97 crore Nepali rupees and a blanket to each.

The Indian embassy in Kathmandu also gifted books to 51 libraries and educational institutions spread across all the provinces of Nepal.

At the Indian embassy in Kathmandu, the Republic Day was celebrated in the presence of members of the Indian community in Nepal and friends of India apart from embassy officials and their families.