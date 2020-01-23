New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Pankaj Modi is now in New Delhi for the Gujarat Tableau of Republic Day 2020, which will showcase the state’s architectural and cultural heritage. “Our Gujarat tableau will showcase the state’s architectural and cultural heritage. The main piece will be the Rani Ki Vav of Patan, and it will be fronted by a statue of a village woman wearing Patola saree of the region. We are very delighted and excited to represent our culture on the Rajpath,” Pankaj Modi said.

He is a senior officer in the Gujarat government’s information department and has come to Delhi in that capacity.

Rani Ki Vav or Queen’s Stepwell was built by Rani Udayamati as a memorial to her husband King Bhimdev I in the 11th century in Patan district and it was added into the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2014.

Here are some titbits about other R-Day tableaux

Startup India Tableau

The ministry of commerce and industry will showcase a startup India tableau depicting government’s initiatives to facilitate the startups

Karnataka’s Anubhava Mantapa

Anubhava Mantapa is the first-ever social-religious parliament founded by Basabeshwara. A replica of this will be displayed in Karnataka’s tableau.

NDRF’s hi-tech gadgets

Cutting-edge technology and instruments used by the NDRF during rescue operations in flood-hit areas and Delhi’s Anaj Mandi inferno last year will be showcased as part of its tableau during this Republic Day Parade.

Meghalaya’s living root bridge

Meghalaya has prepared the replica of Umshiang double-decker living root bridge located in Nongriat in Cherrapunji to showcase how local people can build bridges from secondary roots of trees.

First tableau of Kolkata Port Trust

For the first time in the maritime history of the country, Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT), the oldest operating port in India, is expected to present its own tableau. It will be the first time any port in the country will present its tableau in the Republic Day parade. Sources said the tableau will showcase the mechanised transformation of Kolkata Port and its unique features, such as the 200-tonne capacity cranes and the various facilities offered by the port.

Jammu & Kashmir will participate in the parade for the first time as a union territory.

