New Delhi: Ahead of the 71st Republic Day on January 26, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation at 7 PM on Saturday, which will be broadcast on All India Radio and telecast on all channels of Doordarshan. “Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 9:30 pm onwards on its respective regional networks,” a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Early in the day, the President addressed at an event in Delhi on the occasion of the 10th National Voters Day. our democracy, our electoral process and voters are our pride. Through voters’ participation, democracy strengthens,” the President said.

Karnataka government on Saturday passed an order instructing to put Dr BR Ambedkar’s photo at all government programmes during the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

India is all set to celebrate its 71st Republic Day on Sunday. Brazilian president Jair Bolsanaro will be the chief guest for the Republic Day parade. Thousand of security personnel have been deployed and CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations in the national capital to keep vigil ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

Multi-layered security arrangements are in place. Sharpshooters and snipers will be deployed atop high-rise buildings to keep a watch on the 8 kilometre-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort on 26 January.

Police personnel have been directed to stay utmost alert since Delhi polls are also around the corner. Anti-terror measures like tenant and servant verification, border checking, the security of vital installations, malls and markets, patrolling in heavy footfall areas are being taken.