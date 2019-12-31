New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led government has invited a Class 11 student from Harayana’s Panchkula to attend the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital. If reports are to be believed, the government will be arranging Hiteshwar’s travel to the capital and his stay there from January 25 to 27.

Notably, Hiteshwar Sharma, son of a Haryana civil services officer, was among the 100 meritorious students who have been invited to watch the R-day parade from the PM’s box. He had scored 99.6 percent marks in his Class 10 exams.

“I received a letter from the government on January 14 and it was a pleasant surprise for me. My father read the letter first. I am honoured to have been chosen for this event,” Sharma told a leading regional daily.

Meanwhile, this year Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be the Chief Guest at the grand event. PM Modi, on the sidelines of 1th BRICS Summit had invited Bolsonaro to the Republic Day, 2020, which the Brazilian president has accepted.