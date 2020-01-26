Load More

New Delhi: The Republic Day 2020 celebrations will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage to martyrs at National War Memorial. This is for the first time that the prime minister will pay homage to martyrs at the National War memorial instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti.

Following this, a grand parade will begin from Vijay Chowk. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lt General Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff of Delhi Area, will be the second-in-command. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates.

The chief guest for this year’s Republic Day parade is Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Twenty-two tableaux will roll down the Rajpath. While 16 of them are from States and Union Territories, remaining six are from various ministries.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across Delhi in the wake of Republic Day 2020 celebrations. Delhi traffic police has also issued an advisory to ensure smooth conduct of the ceremony.

Yesterday, on the eve of Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind had invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s message of truth and non-violence and urged the people, especially the youth, to follow non-violence. “It should be part of our daily routine to introspect on Gandhiji’s message of truth and non-violence, which has become all the more necessary in our times,” said the President in a televised address to the nation.