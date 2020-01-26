New Delhi: On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, several roads in Delhi will be restricted on Sunday. A multi-layered security cover has been put in place across the national capital to ensure smooth conduct of the ceremony. The 90-minute parade will begin at 9 AM from Vijay Chowk. The ceremony will begin with the unfurling of the National Flag and playing of the national anthem with a 21-gun salute. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lt General Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff of Delhi Area, will be the second-in-command.

Here’s all you need to know about today’s traffic

Parade route: Vijay Chowk-Rajpath-‘C’ Hexagon-TilakMarg-Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg- Netaji Subhash Marg – Red Fort

Restrictions:

1. No traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate

2. No cross-traffic on Rajpath at Rafi Marg

3. C Hexagon-India Gate closed

4. Traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions.

Routes You Can Take

Ring Road-AshramChowk-Sarai Kale Khan-IP Flyover-Rajghat-Ring Road

Madarsa-Lodhi Road T point-Aurobindo Marg-AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Vande Matram Marg-Shankar Road-Park Street or Mandir Marg

Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Rajesh Pilot Marg-Prithvi Raj Road- Safdarjung Road- Kamal Ataturk Marg- Panchsheel Marg- Simon Boliver Marg -Upper Ridge Road/Vande Matram Road

Ring Road- ISBT-Chandgi Ram Akhara- Mall Road-Azad Pur-Ring Road

Ring Road- Bhairon Road- Mathura Road- Lodhi Road- Aurobindo Marg- Safdarjung Road- Teen Murti Marg- Mother Teresa Crescent- Park Street- Shankar Road- Vande Matram marg.

If You are Going to Railway Station

Dhaula Kuan-Vande Matram Marg-Panchkuian Road-Outer Circle Connaught Place-Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road-Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side

Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge – Rani Jhansi Flyover-R/A Jhandewalan-DB Gupta Road-Sheela Cinema Road- Paharganj Bridge.