New Delhi: On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day on January 26, six army personnel will be awarded Shaurya Chakra. The awardees include LT COL Jyoti Lama, Maj Konjengbam Bijendra Singh, Naib Subedar Narender Singh, Late Naib Subedar, Naik Naresh Kuma, and Sep Karmdeo Oraon.

A total of 151 Sena Medals, including 10 Param Vishisht Seva Medal, 32 Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and 8 Yudh Seva Medal (YSM) have been announced honouring army personnel for their dedicated services to the nation.

Lt. Colonel Jyoti Lama of 11 Gorkha Rifles with Assam Rifles will get the award for apprehending 14 terrorists. “Launching successive surgically precise operations, he notwithstanding personal safety and leading from the front, on July 23, 2019, based on a specific input regarding the move of two terrorists laid an ambush in a village and eliminated them,” the Indian Army said.

Major Konjengbam Bijendra Singh of Army Air Defence deployed with Assam Rifles received the award for eliminating two militants.

Martyr Naib Subedar Sombir of the Jat Regiment with the Rashtriya Rifles received the Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous) for planning and executing an operation in which three terrorists were eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir.

Naik Naresh Kumar of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry with Rashtriya Rifles received the Shaurya Chakra for performing the duties of a scout in the company assault team during an operation conducted in a village in Jammu & Kashmir.

Sepoy Karmdeo Oraon of an Infantry Battalion received the Shaurya Chakra for eliminating two terrorists who were attempting to destroy an Army post. On December 29, 2018, the post came under intense fire from enemy posts at the Line of Control. Simultaneously, terrorists were firing Pika and Rocket Propelled Grenades.