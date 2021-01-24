New Delhi: The celebrations for this year’s Republic Day are set to take place on Tuesday, January 26- the day the Constitution of India came into force in 1950. Unlike every year when the Republic Day parade is attended by over one lakh people, this year celebrations will be toned down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Ladakh Tableau To Be Featured In Republic Day Parade For The First Time

However, just like every year Republic Day parade 2021 will honour the Indian armed forces and the nation’s rich culture heritage by displaying all their might. Also Read - Farmers' Republic Day Tractor Rally: Tableaux to Showcase Protest Against Agri Laws, Village Life

Here’s everything you need to know about how the Republic Day parade will be celebrated this year: Also Read - Delhi Metro Services on Republic Day: Full List of Stations That Will Remain Closed, Partially Shut on January 26

Republic Day parade 2021 venue:

The official Republic Day celebrations take place every year at Rajpath in New Delhi. The parade will begin from Rashtrapati Bhavan and end at India Gate. The route followed will be from Vijay Chowk via Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate Princess Palace, Tilak Marg to finally India Gate.

Flag hoisting and Republic Day parade timings:

The flag hoisting will place at 8 am on Tuesday. The parade usually begins at 9 am and ends around 11.30 am. However, due to changes in the parade lineup this year, the end timings may differ.

Where and how to watch Republic Day parade 2021:

You can watch the R-Day parade live on DD News and it will also be livestreamed on Doordarshan’s YouTube as it takes place. Most Indian news channels will also be airing the Republic Day parade live.

Who is the chief guest at Republic Day parade 2021?

There will be no chief guest this year, making it the first Republic Day parade without a chief guest in 50 years. Initially, British PM Boris Jonhson was invited to come to India. However, he was forced to cancel his visit due to the outbreak of a new COVID-19 strain in the UK. Before this, India didn’t have a chief guest for the parade in 1952, 1953 and 1966.

How many people will be allowed to attend this year?

This year the spectators have been limited to 25,000 compared to 150,000 last year. Similarly, the number of media representatives has been cut from 300 to 200. Children under the age of 15 will not be allowed to attend.

What will be showcased at Republic Day parade 2021?

Rafale fighter jets, instated into the Indian Air Force (IAF) last year, will take part in the parade for the first time. The parade will also be featuring one of India’s first women fighter pilots – Bhawna Kanth and a contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces.

No motorcycle stunts:

Due to COVID-19 safety norms gravity-defying stunts by motorcycle-borne men, a major attraction for the crowd at Republic Day celebrations on the Rajpath, will be missing this year, while the spectator size too has been reduced to 25,000 from 1.25 lakh last year.

No parade of gallantry awardees:

The parade of gallantry awardees and children who have earned bravery awards will also not be there at the 72nd Republic Day event, on account of social distancing, officials said.

Other ways Republic Day parade will be different this year: