New Delhi: Protesting farmers and police personnel clashed at different parts of the national capital when the former forced their way towards the areas which were not permitted for their tractor rally and damaged police buses with their tractors, prompting the force to use lathicharge and tear gas shells against them. Also Read - Deep Sidhu, Missing Since Jan 26, Named in Tractor Rally Violence Case by Delhi Police

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at ITO, where the protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police. The farmers who began their march from different border points, much before the time permitted to them for their tractor rally, had reached ITO in Central Delhi despite the force denying them permission for it. Also Read - BREAKING NEWS January 28 LIVE Updates: Delhi Police Issues Lookout Notice Against Farmer Leaders, Amit Shah to Meet Injured Cops Today

21.00 pm: Four cases have been registered in connection with the vandalism in East Delhi during the farmers’ tractor rally today. Eight buses and 17 private vehicles were vandalized: Delhi Police (Eastern Range)

20.00 pm: District Administration and SSPs of Dehradun, Nainital, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts have been directed to remain alert in wake of violence during today’s tractor rally in Delhi: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar

19.40 pm: Internet and SMS services to remain suspended in Sonipat, Palwal, and Jhajjar districts of Haryana till 5 pm tomorrow to check misinformation: Haryana government

19.30 pm: Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called off Kisan Republic Day Parade with immediate effect &appealed to all participants to immediately return to their respective protest sites. SKM announced the movement will continue peacefully& further steps will be discussed & decided soon: SKM

19.20 pm: Entry gates of Shastri Nagar and Kanhaiya Nagar are closed: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

19.15 pm: Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Civil Lines, Vidhan Sabha and Uttam Nagar East are open: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

आज दिल्ली में हुई हिंसक व अराजक घटनाओं से कांग्रेस व पूरा देश क्षुब्ध है। लोकतंत्र में इस प्रकार की घटनाओं के लिए कोई स्थान नहीं है। किसान संगठनों द्वारा खुद को इस अस्वीकार्य घटनाक्रम से अलग कर लेने का स्पष्ट वक्तव्य एक सही दिशा में उठाया गया कदम है।

श्री @rssurjewala का वक्तव्य.

A protesting farmer died after a tractor rammed into barricades and overturned at ITO today: Delhi Police

19.00 pm: Legal action will definitely be taken against those who assaulted the police personnel during the farmers’ tractor rally today: Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, Delhi

18.55 pm: In view of the violent incidents in several areas during the ‘Farmers Tractor March’ in Delhi on Republic Day, Director General of Police of Haryana, Manoj Yadava issued a ‘high alert’ directing all district police chiefs to be extremely vigilant: Haryana Police

Delhi: Movement of vehicles resumes at ITO.

18.30 pm: Farmers, trade unions held protests in Tamil Nadu against Centre’s new farm, labour laws

18.20 pm: Farmers began tractor parade before scheduled time, resorted to violence and vandalism: Delhi Police

What happened today in Delhi is most unfortunate & deserves to be condemned by all right thinking people. Violence achieves nothing. However NDA/BJP Govt is squarely responsible for both,failing to agree to legitimate demands of farmers & maintaining Law & order on Republic Day — Manish Tewari

18.10 pm: Entry/exit gates of Kashmere Gate and Azadpur metro station are closed: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

The time and the routes for the tractor rally were finalised after several rounds of meetings. But farmers drove tractors off the routes and before the fixed time, leading to vandalism in which many police personnel were injured: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava

18.00 pm: Passengers who are not able to reach stations & catch trains in Delhi area stations due to Kisan agitation are requested to apply for full refund of all trains departing from all stations of Delhi area upto 2100 hrs today through TDR & e-TDR for e-tickets: CPRO, Northern Railway

Farmers break police barricades at Peeragarhi Chowk and move towards Punjab Bagh in Delhi.

17.30 pm: Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh held protest in a disciplined manner but govt didn’t take them seriously. As restraint ended, the tractor march was taken out. Centre’s responsibility was to keep law & order in control but they failed: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

17.15 pm: Normal service has resumed on grey line: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Shocking scenes in Delhi. The violence by some elements is unacceptable. It'll negate goodwill generated by peacefully protesting farmers. Kisan leaders have disassociated themselves & suspended #TractorRally. I urge all genuine farmers to vacate Delhi & return to borders. — Capt.Amarinder Singh

17.05 pm: We strongly condemn the violence seen in today’s protest. It is regrettable that the Central govt allowed the situation to deteriorate to such an extent. The movement has been peaceful for the last two months: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

17:00 PM: Traffic is very heavy on GTK road, Outer ring road, Badli road, KN Katzu Marg, Madhuban chowk, Kanjhawala Road, Palla Road, Narela & DSIDC Narela roads. Please avoid these roads, says Delhi Traffic Police.

16:50 PM: We thank farmers for unprecedented participation in ‘Farmers’ Republic Day Parade’: Samyukta Kisan Morcha

16: 42 PM: Farmers stage protest against the three agriculture laws at Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in Manesar, Haryana.

Farmers stage protest against the three agriculture laws at Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in Manesar, Haryana.

16: 30 PM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes stock of law and order situation in Delhi from senior Home Ministry officials.

16.10 pm: Traffic movement is closed from Yudhistir Bridge to Seelam Pur(both carriageways). Traffic is diverted from Geeta Colony & Signature Bridge: Delhi Traffic Police

16.05 pm: Internet services temporarily suspended in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and their adjoining areas till 23:59 hrs on January 26: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

16.00 pm: Use of tear gas against farmers is unacceptable: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury

We thank farmers for the unprecedented participation in today's Farmers Republic Day Parade. We also condemn and regret the undesirable and unacceptable events that have taken place today and dissociate ourselves from those indulging in such acts: Samyukta Kisan Morcha

15.50 pm: In the morning at Ghazipur border, two police officers – Additional DCP East Manjeet and a probationer IPS Officer — received injuries as they tried to stop the farmers from breaking the barricades: Delhi Police

15.46 pm: Internet services snapped in some parts of Delhi-NCR in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

Please avoid NH 44, GTK road, outer ring road, Signature Bridge, GT road, ISBT ring road, Vikas Marg, ITO, NH 24, Nizammudin Khatta, Noida link road, Peeragarhi & Outer Delhi, East & West Delhi border areas due to ongoing farmer protests: Delhi Traffic Police



15. 12 pm: Group of farmers from Delhi’s Singhu border have moved to a different route after breaking through police barricades at Najafgarh.

14.42 PM: Traders’ association says Connaught Place to remain closed following Delhi Police advisory.

14.41 PM: According to a report by Hindustan Times, a farmer died after his tractor overturned after police personnel allegedly fired at it.

Delhi: Another protestor puts a flag on the pole at Red Fort

Security Update Entry/exit gates of Delhi Gate metro station are closed.

13.47 PM: Several cops injured amid violence at farmers’ tractor march in Delhi. The Delhi Police has deployed more security personnel at ITO and Red Fort as protesters reach the heart of Delhi.

13.45 PM: Group of farmers reach Red Fort as protest escalates at Delhi’s ITO

Violence continues at ITO in central Delhi, tractors being driven by protestors deliberately try to run over police personnel

Delhi: Injuries during the clash between protesting farmers and Police. Visuals from ITO area in central Delhi.

13.24 PM: A group of farmers reach Red Fort. Violence at Delhi’s ITO as police try to stop farmers from going further.

Delhi: Police officials sit on road in Nangloi to block the area where farmers holding tractor parade have reached

12.58 PM: Delhi Metro Services Disrupted

Delhi Metro services on Green Line disrupted due to violence at farmers’ tractor rally in the national capital. Passengers can only exit from these metro stations, no entry allowed.

12.52 PM: A tractor with two farmers on it overturned during a stunt at the Delhi-Noida border where scores of protesters gathered here for the demonstration against the new farm laws. The tractor was being driven in a circular path at a high speed when it lost balance and overturned, while the two persons on board got minor injuries during the act at the Chilla border. However, the sight was shortlived as several protesters came together to put the vehicle back on its four tyres.

12.32 PM: Protesting Farmers Reach ITO

A group of farmers on tractors reach Delhi’s ITO to continue their rally towards the Red Fort.

12.24 PM: ‘Situation Under Control’

Despite visuals of violence taking over the internet, Delhi Police maintains that the situation at Delhi borders is “under control”.

12.21 PM: According to reports, Delhi police threw tear gas shells, lathi-charged at a group of protesters after a few of them showed swords as they tried to cross Delhi border from Noida Mor.

12.17 PM: Farmers from Singhu border have now entered the Ring Road in Delhi. Meanwhile, violence has been reported at Noida border.

11.54 AM: An incident of stone-pelting was reported in north-west Delhi amid farmers’ tractor rally.

11.53 AM: Farmers at Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders refuse to take pre-decided routes.

11.41 AM: Chaos at Karnal bypass as scuffle breaks out between Delhi Police and protesting farmers.

Protestors at Karnal bypass break police barricading to enter Delhi as farmers tractor rally is underway in the national capital

Protestors push through police barricading on Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Pandav Nagar

Protestors seen on top of a police vehicle and removing police barricading at Mukarba Chowk in Delhi

11.06 AM: Tear Gas, Lathicharge as Farmers Break Barricades to Enter Delhi

Policemen fired tear gas shells and used lathi-charge on protesting farmers at several areas in Delhi. Thousands of protestors joined the farmers’ tractor rally – Kisaan Parade – this morning against the Centre’s farm laws.

9.29 AM: What Delhi Police Says

We are in touch with the Uttar Pradesh Police and farmer leaders. We have deployed drones for security surveillance during farmers tractor rally: DCP East Delhi at Ghazipur border

9.22 AM: Utter chaos was seen at Singhu and Tikri borders as farmers break police barricades along their permitted routes to enter Delhi.

Farmers tractor rally in protest against the Centre's farm laws gets underway at Tikri border Tractor rally route: Tikri border-Nangloi-Baprola Village-Najafgarh-Jharoda border-Rohtak bypass-Asoda toll plaza

9.20 AM: Visuals from Dhansa border.

Farmers' #RepublicDay tractor rally in protest against the three farm laws begins at Delhi's Dhansa border

Huge barricades were erected at all border points to stop tractors from entering as well as in the central parts of Delhi to avoid any kind of protest around the Rajpath area.

Delhi: Security tightened in the national capital; visuals from ITO, Yamuna Bridge and Subramaniam Bharti Marg areas.

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said they will take out their tractor parade from Singhu border on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi at 8 am. Meanwhile, the tractor rally from Tikri border is expected to begin at around 9 am.

A large number of farmers, along with their tractors, head towards Delhi, as part of their tractor rally on #RepublicDay today. Visuals from Singhu Border (Delhi- Haryana).

Only about 5,000 people on as many tractors have been given a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) by the government to participate in the parade in Delhi, and within the prescribed time slot of 12 pm to 5 pm today.

Farmers to hold tractor rally in Delhi today to protest against the Centre's Farm Laws; visuals from near Ghazipur

Moreover, several routes have been temporarily shut by the Delhi Police. A temporary wall has been put up to seal Karnal bypass to stop vehicles from entering Delhi.

Earlier this morning, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters to avoid GTK Road, Outer Ring road, Badli road, KN Katzu marg, Madhuban chowk, Kanjhawala Road, Palla Road, Narela & DSIDC Narela roads due to heavy traffic.

Delhi: Security tightened across the national capital on #RepublicDay . Visuals from North Avenue.

Even on the Ghazipur border, farmers are set to take out their tractor parade. Farmers at Ghazipur border will follow the route from Ghazipur border-Apsara border-Hapur Road-IMS College-Lal Kuan-Ghazipur border.

Farmers' tractors with Tricolour ready for #RepublicDay tractor rally in protest against the Centre's Farm Laws; visuals from Chilla border on Delhi-Noida Link Road

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled at Rajpath followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The Republic Day parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.