

















Load More

Republic Day 2021: The national capital has turned into a fortress as it is witnessing two big events–Republic Day celebrations and a farmers’ tractor parade. The city has been brought under heavy security cover with the deployment of thousands of security personnel in central Delhi and several border points. Also Read - Day After Farmers Rally Violence, Red Fort to Remain Shut For Visitors Till Jan 31

Republic Day marks the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950. The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the parade. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: 2 Farmer Unions Withdraw Support From Protest, Delhi Police Says Culprits Will Not be Spared | Key Points

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva medal, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command. Also Read - IMF's Gita Gopinath Says India's Farm Laws Have Potential to Increase Farmers' Income

A total of 17 states and UTs will be represented on the Rajpath in this year’s parade through their vibrant tableaux, besides that of various ministries and the three armed forces.

The young union territory of Ladakh will make its debut in the extravaganza on Rajpath with a beautiful tableau depicting the iconic Thikse Monastery and its cultural heritage. The UT was created in 2019 after the central government bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir came into UTs.

“Our tableau will be showcased for the first time on Rajpath in the grand parade. We had struggled to get a separate UT status and that aspiration was fulfilled in 2019 and we had celebrated it in Ladakh. And, now as an independent UT, with our own identity, we will be taking part in the ceremonial event. We feel very happy,” said Diksit Palmo, who hails from Leh.