New Delhi: In the wake of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no Beating Retreat ceremony at the Wagah-Attari border this Republic Day.

"No joint or coordinated parade this year at Attari border on Republic Day. No public will be allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions. India will conduct flag-lowering as per daily schedule," a Border Security Force (BSF) senior official said.

Since March 7 public was not allowed at the Attari border due to coronavirus pandemic.