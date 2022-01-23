New Delhi: In the 75th year of Independence, the Republic Day parade would showcase the old and the new era of the Indian Army in terms of uniforms and weapons used while the Beating Retreat ceremony would see the inclusion of a laser mapping and drone show. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the number of troops in marching contingents in the Republic Day parade has been reduced from 144 to 96, said Major General Alok Kakkar on Sunday.Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Full Dress Rehearsal Held At Rajpath. Watch Video

During a press conference in Delhi, Chief of Staff of Delhi Area, Kakkar, who would be the second-in-command of the parade said that in order to be able to follow COVID norms, the troops will be seen marching in 12 rows and eight columns.

Key Features Of R-Day Parede 2022

This year, the parade has been shortened for the marching contingents to National Stadium which earlier used to conclude at Red Fort.

The Republic Day parade which starts from Raisina Hills and goes through Rajpath, India Gate till Red Fort would now only go up to the National Stadium in view of COVID-19 this time.

Only tableaux will go to up till Red Fort,

This year, the Republic Day parade will not start at the scheduled time of 10 am but with a 30-minute delay. The parade will commence at 10.30 am instead.

There will be 8 contingents of the Indian Armed Forces in the Republic Day Parade, which will include 6 contingents of Army, one each from Air Force and the Navy. The Parachute regiment contingent will wear the new combat uniform with the latest Tavor rifles.

A “unique” mix of vintage and new equipment will be seen in the mechanised column. In the front, in the armour column, a PT-76 and Centurion tanks will be shown which took part in 1965 and 1971 wars. This will be followed by main battle tank Arjun.

Total 16 marching contingents would be there. Of these, eight will be of Indian Armed Forces, four of central Armed Police Force, two of NCC and one each of Delhi Police and NSS.

A total of 21 tableaus will be shown in the parade.

There will be two motor-cycle formations. The women’s team will be of BSF and men’s team will be of ITBP.

A total of 75 aircraft of the Indian Air Force in 15 formations will do a flypast.

Two new things will be seen in the Beating Retreat ceremony that is held at Vijay Chowk, Delhi.

After the ceremony concludes, a projection mapping with laser would be done on the wall of the North and South block. It will be followed by a drone show in which 1,000 drones will take part.



Security Arrangements

Following intelligence inputs, Delhi Police has intensified anti-terror measures under 26 parameters since last November for the preparation of Republic Day, said Rakesh Asthana, Delhi Police Commissioner on Sunday. "Arrangements for Republic Day began last year soon after the Independence Day celebration. Delhi is usually always under terror threat, so we have to take extra caution. This year as well we are on full alert. Security agencies are coordinating with Delhi Police to keep a check on all anti-terror measures," said Asthana.