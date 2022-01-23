New Delhi: The full dress rehearsal for Republic Day was held on Sunday at Rajpath in New Delhi. The rehearsal commenced from Vijay Chowk to the National Stadium through the traditional route of Rajpath that the parade will take on January 26. Many attended the event ahead of the main event as marching contingents, military bands and others took part in the full dress rehearsal ceremony.Also Read - Republic Day Parade Full Dress Rehearsal Today: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Check Routes To Avoid

Also Read - Redeveloped Central Vista in Delhi to Have Red Granite Walkways, Stepped Gardens. Catch First Look Here

The Delhi Traffic Police issued advisory in view of full dress rehearsal for Republic Day and said no traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk till the rehearsal is over. No cross traffic will also be allowed on Rajpath intersections, according to advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police. Traffic movement at certain roads would be blocked in Delhi. Bus stations and metro services have also been included in the traffic advisory. The Police had earlier issued a detailed guideline for the public including the ban on the use of drones in the city. Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Mahatma Gandhi’s Favourite Christian Hymn ‘Abide With Me’ Dropped From Beating Retreat Ceremony Tunes

It also had informed that no cross traffic would be let on Rajpath from 11 pm on January 22 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till parade rehearsals are over. The Delhi Traffic Police also informed the closing of C’-Hexagon-India Gate from 9.15 AM on January 23 till the entire parade and Tableaux enter the National Stadium.

According to the advisory, bus services from Park Street/UdyanMarg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), R/A Kamla Market, Delhi Sachivalaya (IG Stadium), PragatiMaidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Tis Hazari Court. Meanwhile, metro services from Kendriya Sachivalaya will be curtailed from 5 AM till 12 noon on January 23, 2022, and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 noon on January 23, 2022.

The traffic police have ensured that those who are going from North Delhi to New Delhi or Old Delhi railway stations will not face any restrictions. However, they have been advised to plan ahead and provide time for possible delays.

Although metro services will continue to run, some stations will be closed during the parade and the rehearsal. On January 23 and 26, entry and exit gates will be closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations from 5 am to 12 noon.

Republic Day: All eyes on January 26 celebrations | Key Points