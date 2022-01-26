Republic Day 2022 LIVE Updates: India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today. This year’s Republic Day parade will have 16 marching contingents, 17 military bands and 25 tableaux of various states, departments and armed forces. The Army will be represented by a mounted column of cavalry, 14 mechanised columns, six marching contingents and a flypast by advanced light helicopters of its aviation wing at the Republic Day parade-2022 (RDP-2022). Two Param Vir Chakra awardees and one Ashok Chakra awardee will also participate in this year’s parade. Meanwhile, over 27,000 police personnel have been deployed for Republic Day security duties in the national capital and anti-terror measures intensified. A set of guidelines issued by the Delhi Police state that those attending the Republic Day parade must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function. Visitors must carry proof of vaccination and must adhere to all Covid-protocols, such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. As many as 21 tableaux – the floats of 12 states and nine ministries or government departments – will be part of the Republic Day parade.Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Border To Rang De Basanti, List Of Best Bollywood Patriotic Films That You Should Watch This Republic Day