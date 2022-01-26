Republic Day 2022 LIVE Updates: India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today. This year’s Republic Day parade will have 16 marching contingents, 17 military bands and 25 tableaux of various states, departments and armed forces. The Army will be represented by a mounted column of cavalry, 14 mechanised columns, six marching contingents and a flypast by advanced light helicopters of its aviation wing at the Republic Day parade-2022 (RDP-2022). Two Param Vir Chakra awardees and one Ashok Chakra awardee will also participate in this year’s parade. Meanwhile, over 27,000 police personnel have been deployed for Republic Day security duties in the national capital and anti-terror measures intensified. A set of guidelines issued by the Delhi Police state that those attending the Republic Day parade must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function. Visitors must carry proof of vaccination and must adhere to all Covid-protocols, such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. As many as 21 tableaux – the floats of 12 states and nine ministries or government departments – will be part of the Republic Day parade.Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Border To Rang De Basanti, List Of Best Bollywood Patriotic Films That You Should Watch This Republic Day

Live Updates

  • 7:22 AM IST

  • 7:22 AM IST
    Delhi under thick security blanket

    In view of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations, Delhi has been brought under a heavy security cover as the city police has intensified patrolling and sealed the borders of the national capital in coordination with its counterparts from the neighbouring states to thwart any untoward incident amid a terror alert by intelligence agencies.

    Over 27,000 police personnel have been deployed on Republic Day security duties in Delhi and anti-terror measures intensified, officials said. (PTI)
  • 7:21 AM IST

    President Ram Nath Kovind to lead the nation in celebrating Republic Day

  • 7:08 AM IST

  • 7:04 AM IST
    Security stepped up in Punjab, Haryana ahead of Republic Day

    Security has been stepped up across poll-bound Punjab and neighbouring Haryana ahead of Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday, officials said.

    Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog units were deployed at vulnerable places and vehicles entering the two states were being checked thoroughly, they said.

    Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh Union Territory Banwari Lal Purohit will unfurl the tricolour at a state-level function at Mohali.

    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will hoist the national flag at Jalandhar.

    In Haryana, state-level Republic Day celebrations will be organised at Panchkula, where Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will unfurl the national flag while Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will unfurl the tricolour at Ambala and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala at Jind. (PTI)
  • 7:03 AM IST

    After 18 days of non-stop practice, 500 dancers hailing from all corners of India are ready to showcase their talent today at Rajpath. With an average age of 22 years, the troop is ready to create electrifying atmosphere.

  • 7:02 AM IST

    A fleet of 1,000 indigenously developed drones to brighten the sky at Beating the Retreat Ceremony. India is looking to script history and become the 4th country to pull this off.