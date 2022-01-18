New Delhi: After an improvised explosive device (IED) was found at Ghazipur Flower Market ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police have fortified areas in and around Rajpath with multi-layer security cover. The police have installed over 300 CCTVs with facial recognition systems (FRS) to keep an eye on every movement in the high-security zone. According to Deepak Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police(DCP), New Delhi, apart from the terror threat, the rise in cases of COVID-19 is also a major challenge for the force.Also Read - Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of Republic Day Parade Rehearsal, Check Routes to Avoid

The officer on Sunday briefed the police personnel about the necessary precautions that need to be followed and has tightened the security arrangements in New Delhi. “We have intensified the process of verification of tenants and visitors in hotels in and around the New Delhi area. A quick reaction team (QRT) will be deployed to respond to any untoward situation. We are also deploying an anti-drone team to keep a watch on any flying object breaching security cordon,” he said in a brifing regarding security arrangements in the national capital. Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Only 24,000 People To Attend Parade, No Foreign Dignitaries This Time | Details Here

Talking about the 300 cameras with FRS-enabled facilities that have been deployed in and around Rajpath, Yadav said the systems have a database of 50,000 suspected criminals. “Due to COVID-19-related restrictions only 4,000 tickets will be available and a total of 24,000 people will be allowed to attend the event,” he added. Also Read - Republic Day Celebrations to now Begin From January 23 every year to Include Netaji’s Birth Anniversary

Earlier in the day, the Central government announced that the Republic Day celebrations will begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subash Chandra Bose. The Centre said the new change will take place in line with the Narendra Modi government’s focus on commemorating important aspects of India’s history and culture.

Just like last year, the Republic Day parade this time too may not have any foreign dignitary as the chief guest due to the pandemic, the sources told PTI, adding India was planning to invite the leaders of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan.

(With Inputs from ANI and PTI)