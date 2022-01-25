New Delhi: Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will be awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal on the eve of Republic Day on Tuesday evening. Subedar Neeraj Chopra of 4 Rajputana Rifles is the first track and field Indian athlete to win a gold medal in the Olympics. He won a gold for India in the 2021 Olympics for javelin throw.Also Read - Republic Day 2022: ITBP Jawans Play Instrumental Version of 'Mera Mulk Mera Desh' | Watch

According to news agency ANI, President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the names of 384 defence personnel who will be conferred with Gallantry and other awards on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations.

These include 12 Shaurya Chakras, three Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 81 Sena Medals (Gallantry) and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

The President will also honour winners of 29 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, 53 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 122 Vishisht Seva Medals, four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, 13 Yudh Seva Medals, 40 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), eight Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), and 14 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty) in the evening.

Notably, six Army personnel have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra, the third highest peacetime gallantry award, including five posthumous.