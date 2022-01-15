Republic Day 2022 Latest News Today: Keeping the rising cases of coronavirus in mind, the Union Defence Ministry on Saturday said approximately 24,000 people will be allowed to attend the Republic Day parade on January 26 this year in the national capital.Also Read - West Bengal Extends COVID Restrictions Till Jan 31, Allows 200 Guests At Weddings | Check SOPs Here

Giving details to news agency PTI, the sources in the defence establishment said in 2020, before the pandemic broke out in India, around 1.25 lakh people were permitted to attend the parade. Also Read - 5 Immunity-Boosting Yoga Asanas You Should Try at Home

Due to the COVID situation, the Republic Day parade last year took place amid Covid restrictions and close to 25,000 people were allowed to attend it. Also Read - Life Insurance Policy: Recovered From Covid? Wait Three Months To Buy New Policy

Just like last year, the Republic Day parade this time too may not have any foreign dignitary as the chief guest due to the pandemic, the sources said, adding India was planning to invite the leaders of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan.

Out of the approximately 24,000 people who will be attending the parade this year, 19,000 would be invited and the rest would be the general public, who can purchase tickets.

The defence ministry further added that all COVID protocols will be followed at the parade and the social distancing norms would be followed while making the seating arrangements. Moreover, the sanitiser dispensers will be available everywhere and wearing masks would be compulsory.

Earlier in the day, the Central government announced that the Republic Day celebrations will begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subash Chandra Bose. The Centre said the new change will take place in line with the Narendra Modi government’s focus on commemorating important aspects of India’s history and culture.

The sources further added that other such days, observance of which have become a yearly affair, are August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, October 31 as National Unity Day (birth anniversary of Sardar Patel), November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary), November 26 as Constitution Day and December 26 as Veer Baal Divas (a tribute to the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh).

(With inputs from PTI)