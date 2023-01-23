Home

Republic Day 2023: Book E-Tickets To Watch Grande Parade | Check List Of Dos And Don’ts At Venue

Wish to witness the grand parade on Republic Day? Here are steps to book tickets online an be careful with all restrictions in place.

Republic Day 2023: Book E-Tickets To Watch Grande Parade | Check List Of Dos And Don'ts At Venue (PTI)

Republic Day 2023: India will douse in the colours saffron, white and green as the whole nations will gather to celebrate the day when one of the largest democracy in the world came into existence. This January 26 will celebrated as 74th Republic Day as on this day the constitution of India came into effect in 1950. People from all over India come to witness the grandeur of the parade at the national capital’s Kartavya Path. Stating this year, citizens and make online booking for the tickets and get to witness one of the grandest parades. Also, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisory with list of restrictions, parking spots and more for people coming to watch the parade.

Steps to Book Republic Day 2023 Tickets

Go to www.aamantran.mod.gov.in and register with your mobile number. Enter the Captcha code and fill in the required personal details of the individuals attending the event. After filling the details, enter the OTP. Next, choose the ticket of your choice- FDR – Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, Rehearsal – Beating the Retreat, Beating the Retreat – FDR, and Beating the Retreat Ceremony – any event you wish to watch. After all details are duly filled, make online payment. QT code will be generated for enhanced security purpose that will also have the address to the venue.

Online Booking – Ticket Price, Other Details

N0n-cancellable and non-transferrable tickets.

Only 10 tickets can be booked from one registered mobile number.

The ticket price ranges between Rs 20 to Rs 500 based on the event and ticket type.

based on the event and ticket type. Citizens who book tickets online will have the additional benefit of free metro rides to Udyog Bhawan and the Central Secretariat.

Republic Day Parade Venue Restrictions

Delhi traffic has issued set of guidelines for all visitors coming to watch the parade. Firstly, only people with valid passes will be allowed to enter and QR codes on tickets will be verified,

Items prohibited for visitors at parade ground

Eatables, thermos flasks, water bottles, can, pouch

Camera, binocular, handycam, tape recorder, transistor,

Bag, pen, briefcase

Digital diaries, i-pad

Remote controlled car lock-keys

Umberella, toy gun, replica fire arma

Alcohol, perfumes, spary

Knives, scissors, razors

Arms, ammuniations, fireworks, crackers, explosives

Dagger, sword, sharp objects

Help desks will be set up at various points for visitors

Park and ride service will be available at north and south of Kartavya Path

North: Palika parking, Connaught place,

South: JLN Stadium

Keep a check on all the rules and have a great Republic Day!