Republic Day 2023: India All Set To Showcase Its Indigenous Military Strength At Kartavya Path Today

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating 74th Republic Day today, and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the chief guest at the ceremonial event. Six ‘Agniveers’ will be part of the Navy’s marching contingent during the celebrations when the ceremonial parade will take place on Kartavya Path amid patriotic fervour. This was stated in a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on the eve of the celebrations.

The military assets which will be displayed during the parade include made-in-India equipment, showing the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, officials had earlier said.

Main battle tank Arjun, Nag Missile System (NAMIS) and K-9 Vajra will also be showcased, the defence ministry said in the statement.

“The Indian Navy contingent will comprise 144 young sailors led by Lt Cdr Disha Amrith as the contingent commander. For the first time ever, the marching contingent consists three women and six Agniveers.

“It will be followed by the naval tableau, designed on the theme ‘Indian Navy – Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof’. It will showcase the multi-dimensional capabilities of the Indian Navy, ‘Nari Shakti’ and key indigenously designed and built assets under ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’,” the statement said.

74th Republic Day: Complete Schedule

The ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial and paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath

The prime minister and other dignitaries will the head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

The national flag will be unfurled as per tradition followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute.

The ceremonial salute will be given with 105-mm Indian field guns.

Four Mi-17 1V/V5 helicopters of 105 Helicopter Unit will shower flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya PathThe parade will commence with the president taking the salute.

The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, a second-generation Army officer. Maj Gen Bhavnish Kumar, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

Three Param Vir Chakra awardees and three Ashok Chkara awardees will also take part in the parade, and a “veterans tableau” will also be part of it with the theme — ‘Towards India’s Amrit Kaal with a Resolve of Veterans’ Commitment’.

For the first time, a combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces will be taking part in the ceremonial parade.

The contingent will consist of 144 soldiers, representing the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces led by Col Elkharasawy.

The first contingent in the uniform of the 61 Cavalry will be led by Capt Raizada Shaurya Bali. The 61 Cavalry is the only serving active horse cavalry regiment in the world, “with the amalgamation of all the state horse units,” it said.

The Indian Air Force contingent will comprise 144 air warriors and four officers, led by Sqn Ldr Sindhu Reddy. The Air Force tableau, designed on the theme ‘Indian Air Force Power Beyond Boundaries’, will display a rotating globe highlighting IAF’s expanded reach, whereby it has been able to provide humanitarian assistance across borders, as also exercises conducted with friendly countries.

(With PTI Inputs)