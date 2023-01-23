Home

Republic Day 2023 LIVE STREAMING: Parade Timing, Where To Watch Time, Route | All You Need To Know

The Republic Day parade will begin at 10 am which will be broadcast live on state-run channels - Doordarshan and Sansad TV.

Republic Day 2023 Parade

New Delhi: India is gearing up to celebrate the 74th Republic Day with tremendous zeal and enthusiasm. On 26th January, President Draupadi Murmu, for the first time after assuming office, will unfurl the national flag on Kartavaya Path. This year all the equipment on display, including ammunition will be indigenous. “All Indian Army equipment on display at the Republic Day parade this year is Made in India,” Indian Army said on Monday. “The 21 Gun Salute will be through indigenously made 105 mm Indian Field Guns (IFGs). The ammunition has also been produced indigenously,” the Army added.

Every year, millions across the country witness the rich tradition, cultural heritage, and spectacle of nation’s progress and achievements on their television sets. This year’s Republic Day celebration is themed around ‘Jan-Bhagidari (participation of people)’.

Republic Day 2023: Time

The Republic Day celebration is scheduled to begin at 7:30 am, and the unfurling of flag will be followed by the national anthem.

Republic Day 2023: Where To Watch

The parade will begin at 10 am which will be broadcast live on state-run channels – Doordarshan and Sansad TV.

Republic Day 2023: Route

The parade will begin from Vijay Chowk and move towards Red Fort via Kartavaya Path, C-Hexagon, roundabout statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.

Republic Day: 23 tableaux

The Ministry of Defence said that a total of 23 tableaux, including 17 from states and UTs, and six from ministries and departments will roll down the Kartavya Path during the event

“Twenty-three tableaux – 17 from States/Union Territories and six from various Ministries/Departments, depicting the nation’s rich cultural heritage, economic progress and strong internal and external security will roll down the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2023,” the Ministry of Defence stated.

According to the release, seventeen tableaux of States/UTs from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Dadar Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala will be showcased during the parade, depicting the geographical and rich cultural diversity of the country.