  Republic Day 2023 Parade LIVE: Prez Murmu To Unfurl The National Flag At 7:30AM; Multi-Layer Security Cover In Place
Republic Day 2023 Parade LIVE:As per the Delhi police, at least 65,000 people will attend the Republic Day Parade. Only pass-holders and ticket buyers will be allowed entry. Security in the national capital has been beefed up to ensure a peaceful celebration.

Updated: January 26, 2023 6:53 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

**EDS: IMAGE VIA PIB** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and others at a function with the tableaux artists, tribal guests, NCC Cadets and NSS Volunteers, at Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_25_2023_000346B)

Republic Day 2023 Parade LIVE Updates: President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in the 74th Republic Day celebrations, and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the chief guest at the ceremonial event. Thousands of people will witness the 74th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi today. This is the first time that the parade is being held at the revamped ceremonial boulevard from the British period once known as the Rajpath .The ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial and paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. As per tradition, the national flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. Among, the many firsts, the ceremonial salute will be given with 105-mm Indian field guns. It replaces the vintage 25-pounder guns, reflecting upon the growing ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence. For the first time, a combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces will be taking part in the ceremonial parade. Meanwhile, Security has been beefed up in several parts of the national capital ahead of the celebrations.

  • 6:55 AM IST

    Republic Day 2023 Parade LIVE: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to witness parade as chief guest today

    As India celebrates its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is all set to attend the parade as the chief guest. It is for the first time that an Egyptian leader has been invited on India’s Republic Day.El-Sisi, who is on a four-day visit to India, and accompanied by a high-level delegation will witness the Republic Day Parade, following which the Egyptian President will attend an ‘At-Home’ reception by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

  • 6:45 AM IST

    Republic Day 2023 Parade LIVE: 65,000 people to attend the Republic Day parade

    As per the Delhi police, at least 65,000 people will attend the Republic Day Parade. Only pass-holders and ticket buyers will be allowed entry.

  • 6:43 AM IST

    Republic Day Parade will begin at 10am

  • 6:42 AM IST

    Republic Day 2023 Parade LIVE: Security & traffic police personnel check vehicles as security has been beefed up across the national capital

  • 6:40 AM IST

    Republic Day 2023 Parade LIVE: Total of 23 tableaux will be part of the parade

    A total of 23 tableaux — 17 from states and Union territories and six from various ministries and departments — depicting India’s vibrant cultural heritage, and economic and social progress will be part of the parade on the Kartavya Path.

    Other states and Union Territories which have been selected to showcase their tableaux on the Katavya Path on January 26 include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Published Date: January 26, 2023 6:33 AM IST

Updated Date: January 26, 2023 6:53 AM IST