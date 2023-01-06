Republic Day 2023: Now Book Online Tickets To watch Grand Parade On January 26 | Step-By-Step Guide Here

Now, book online tickets to watch the grand parade held every year on Republic Day in Delhi.

Delhi: India douses in the colours saffron, white and green as the whole nations gathers to celebrate the day when one of the largest democracy in the world came into existence. Every year, January 26 is celebrated as Republic Day as on this day the constitution of India came into effect in 1950. People from all over India come to witness the grandeur of the parade at the national capital’s Kartavya Path. This year, the government has launched an e-portal – Amantran- wherein people can book online tickets or the event without hassle. The Centre on Friday launched an online Invitation Management Portal (www.aamantran.mod.gov.in) to extend e-invitations to dignitaries/guests and online sale of tickets to general public for witnessing Republic Day and Independence day events from now onwards.

The Government’s e-governance initiative was launched by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in the national capital today.

Steps to Book Republic Day 2023 Tickets

Go to www.aamantran.mod.gov.in and register with your mobile number. Enter the Captcha code and fill in the required personal details of the individuals attending the event. after filling the details, enter the OTP. Next, choose the ticket of your choice. After all details are duly filled, make online payment.

Other features

The platform also provides the facility to issue of online passes to the dignitaries and their guests along with the provision for general public

QR code-based authentication for enhanced security.

Digital delivery of passes/tickets through emails/sms.

Non-cancellable and non-transferrable tickets.

RSVP option for passes to seek acceptance from invitees

Only 10 tickets can be booked from one registered mobile number.

In addition to extending e-invitations through the portal, the booths/counters for purchase of tickets will be set up at following locations, where online tickets will be facilitated by Ministry of Defence:

Sena Bhawan (Gate No 2)

Shastri Bhawan (Gate No 3)

Jantar Mantar (Near Main Gate)

Pragati Maidan (Gate No 1)

Parliament House (Reception Office) – Special counter for MPs (Will Open on 18.01.2023)

The timings will be forenoon (1000 hrs to 1230 hrs) and afternoon (1400 hrs to 1630 hrs). For detailed instructions, visit www.mod.gov.in, www.indianrdc.mod.gov.in.

Republic Day

This day witnesses a grand parade exalting Indian defence, state of the art facilities and unique tableaus from different states and union territories. On this day, ceremonious parades take place at the Rajpath, which are performed as a tribute to India; its unity in diversity and rich cultural heritage.