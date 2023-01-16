Home

Watch: Republic Day Parade Rehearsals In Delhi’s Kartavya Path Amid Biting Cold, Icy Winds

Days ahead of the Republic Day, parade rehearsals were held in the newly renovated Kartavya Path in Delhi amid cold conditions and icy winds.

A video of the parade rehearsals being held in the newly renovated Kartavya Path - the stretch of road between India Gate and Rashtrapati - was shared on social media. (Photo/Representational Image: AP)

Video: Republic Day Parade Rehearsals In Delhi

#WATCH | Parade rehearsals for Republic Day underway in Delhi; visuals from Kartavya Path. pic.twitter.com/29XyDPybn2 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

Thousands of people gather every year on a ceremonial boulevard to watch a display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity. Hundreds of schoolchildren, folk dancers, police and military battalions, floats and stunt performers on motorbikes parade as part of celebrations for Republic Day.

Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country’s constitution on January 26, 1950. India won independence from British colonial rule in 1947. Preparations are in full swing to celebrate Republic Day 2023 as a simulated anti-terror response exercise was carried out at Red Fort, North District, Delhi on January 12.

Last week, Rashtrapati Bhavan informed that the Change of Guard Ceremony would not take place between January 14 and 28, 2023 (i.e. January 14, 21 and 28) due to rehearsals of the Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat Ceremony. The ceremony is a military tradition in which guards and sentries at palaces, forts and defense establishments get changed periodically to enable a fresh body of troops to take charge.

At Rashtrapati Bhavan, situated at Raisina Hills, where the main functions of the Republic Day are held, the Ceremonial Army Guard battalion is responsible for providing ceremonial guards and sentries for the President of India.